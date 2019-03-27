Southgate Elementary Celebrates different cultures

AUSTIN, Minn.-The latest census shows people of color make up around 20% of the state's population.

In Austin, they’re seeing the growth people from diverse backgrounds.

Teachers in the city are taking a different approach to learning about different cultures.

Today, students are learning about countries from across the world...without ever leaving the classroom.

It's all thanks to ambassadors from Global Minnesota.

Mariana Machado is from Brazil, she’s here to teach about her culture.

While talking to students, she’s also learning from the students.

“I think that's the sharing that makes us grow, it also makes us closer to one another,” she said.

Educators at Southgate hope meeting people from all over will inspire the young Minnesotans to learn more about the other parts of the world.

“Truly it's about how we want to approach education here in making sure kids feel valued appreciated and all of who they are is important everyday,” said Principal Katie Baskin.