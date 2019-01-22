Southern Minnesotans hit the slopes during winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Residents in Rochester grabbed their snow shoes, boots and their skis to the Quarry Hill Nature Center on Tuesday. Around a dozen skiers from the area took to the slopes and ranged from beginners to experts training Birkebeiner.
The course features 12 kilometers of snow covered trail and are maintained through volunteer work.
