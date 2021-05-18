Southern Minnesota woman going to prison for death of her son

MANKATO, Minn. – A plea deal over the death of her 16-month-old son is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison.

Chelsea Rae Olinger, 28 of Mankato, was charged with second and third-degree murder, first-degree assault, and malicious punishment of a child. She eventually entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter was ordered Tuesday to spend seven years and six months behind bars, with credit for 461 days already served.

Olinger was arrested in February 2020 after bringing her child to the hospital in Mankato. The boy was then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a brain injury, compression fractures of two vertebrae, seven broken ribs, a laceration of the liver, and numerous bruises. The child was declared dead two days later.

Olinger told investigators her son had fallen down a flight of stairs but Mayo doctors said the injuries were not like what you would see in a fall.

An Alford plea means Olinger is not admitting guilt but concedes she could be convicted and will accept sentencing.