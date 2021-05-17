Southern Minnesota woman arrested after 60 mph chase around Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is arrested after a Monday chase through Northwood.

Janiffer Lyne Miller, 37 of Owatonna, is charged with eluding a law enforcement vehicle. A Worth County sheriff’s deputy says after encountering Miller while serving a search warrant on May 13 and learning she did not have a valid driver’s license, the deputy then saw Miller driving someone else’s car on Monday in Northwood. The deputy tried to pull Miller over in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue N and Miller allegedly sped away.

Court documents state Miller reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone and led law enforcement on a pursuit down 3rd Avenue N, then onto 3rd Street S, 1st Avenue N, and Shellrock Drive before going through a yard to Highway 105. Miller then allegedly turned onto Mallard Avenue, then to 450th Street, and finally south on Nettle Avenue.

Authorities say Miller was finally stopped and she and a male passenger were arrested at gunpoint. Court documents state Miller drove through six stop signs while evading law enforcement.