Clear

Southern Minnesota town approves $34M expansion of crowded schools

Citizens in the southwestern Minnesota town of Worthington have approved nearly $34 million in new borrowing to expand schools filled to overflowing in recent years by an influx of immigrants.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 10:48 AM

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Citizens in the southwestern Minnesota town of Worthington have approved nearly $34 million in new borrowing to expand schools filled to overflowing in recent years by an influx of immigrants.

Voters in the Worthington-area school district had rejected five similar measures since 2013, but approved a series of three questions on Tuesday.

Some residents had said racism played a role in those defeats. But members of a group that helped sink previous bond proposals say their opposition is fiscal, not racial.

The last referendum, in February, failed by only 17 votes.

The vote in Worthington was one of over 70 referendums taking place in school districts across Minnesota on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Owatonna referendum passes

Image

Stewartville levy passes

Image

Chatfield levy fails

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum passes

Image

Gary Hugi Elected to City Council

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Community Events