Southern Minnesota teacher charged for allegedly hitting student with meter stick

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A southeast Minnesota teacher is facing charges for allegedly hitting a student with a meter stick.

David Sklenicka, 43, of Rochester, is accused of malicious punishment of a child and fifth-degree assault in relation to an incident in September of 2018 at Stewartville High School.

The victim stated that he was sitting in Sklenicka’s class, had finished his schoolwork and was using a tablet to watch videos when Sklenicka allegedly hit the victim twice in the leg with a meter stick, according to court documents. The victim then sent pictures of his leg to his mother.

Initially, the victim did not want to report the incident, but on Oct. 4 Sklenicka allegedly sprayed the victim in the back with a water bottle while he was tying his shoes, documents state.

In an Oct. 5 meeting with school officials, Sklenicka said he “tapped” the victim with the ruler and he did so to "end the conversation, not to inflict harm or punishment."

A witness to the September incident described the strike as being “decently hard.” Court documents were filed May 2.

Sklenicka is listed as a high school science teacher on the school’s website.