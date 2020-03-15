Southern Minnesota schools respond to shutdown, announce plans

See what schools around the area are saying after Gov. Tim Walz announced K-12 schools around the state will be shut down. Some schools are deciding to start closing as soon as Monday.

Rochester Public Schools said it will follow the recommendation Gov. Walz announced and will be closed, starting Wednesday. Its closure will last from March 18-April 5.

Find a full list of closings here.

Albert Lea Schools said it will not wait until Wednesday and will be closed beginning Monday.

"Albert Lea Area Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16th, through Friday, March 27th. On Monday, March 30th, we will begin to implement our E-Learning plan for all students in Early Childhood through Grade 12. More information will be forthcoming on the distribution of Chromebook and iPads for students in grades K-5. The school district is also developing a plan for the distribution of student meals," the school said.