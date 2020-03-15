Clear
BREAKING NEWS Southern Minnesota schools respond to shutdown, announce plans Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southern Minnesota schools respond to shutdown, announce plans

Rochester Public Schools will be closed March 18-April 5. Other schools will close starting Monday.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 1:01 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 1:25 PM

See what schools around the area are saying after Gov. Tim Walz announced K-12 schools around the state will be shut down. Some schools are deciding to start closing as soon as Monday.

Rochester Public Schools said it will follow the recommendation Gov. Walz announced and will be closed, starting Wednesday. Its closure will last from March 18-April 5.

Find a full list of closings here. 

Albert Lea Schools said it will not wait until Wednesday and will be closed beginning Monday.

"Albert Lea Area Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16th, through Friday, March 27th. On Monday, March 30th, we will begin to implement our E-Learning plan for all students in Early Childhood through Grade 12. More information will be forthcoming on the distribution of Chromebook and iPads for students in grades K-5. The school district is also developing a plan for the distribution of student meals," the school said. 

Post by Rochester Public Schools.
Post by Albert Lea Area Schools.
Post by Grand Meadow School.
Post by Pacelli Catholic Schools.
Post by Lyle Public School.
Post by Austin Public Schools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

Image

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Community Events