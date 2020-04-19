MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Mankato authorities say a robbery suspect is dead after he tried to escape in a raft and was killed in a shootout with police.
A clerk at a gas station tells the Mankato Free Press that a man carrying a bag that appeared to contain a gun took beverages and dried meat and walked out Saturday.
The man then crossed U.S. Highway 169 on foot and headed toward the Minnesota River.
That's where police found the suspect in a raft. According to the City of Mankato, the suspect fired several times at officers and police returned fire.
KEYC-TV reports the suspect died in the shooting, and his body was recovered from the river. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
Related Content
- Southern Minnesota robbery suspect dead after shootout with police
- Armed robbery suspect sought in southern Minnesota
- Woman found dead in southern Minnesota
- Officer injured, police dog killed in Minnesota shootout
- One dead after shootout in southeastern Iowa
- Fairfield man dead, Ottumwa men charged in police shootout
- Robbery suspect shot dead in central Iowa
- Elderly woman dead after attack in southern Minnesota
- Body found in southern Minnesota
- Man found dead after gunfire, shootout in Florida