Southern Minnesota police officer air-lifted after being shot

WASECA, Minn. - A Waseca police officer was shot and airlifted to a hospital Monday night.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said both the officer and suspect were shot and were both taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE in Waseca.

Waseca police officers were responding to a disturbance at the residence when the incident occurred.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday morning.