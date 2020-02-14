MANKATO, Minn. (The Free Press) — A Mankato mother has been arrested and accused of causing injuries that have left her young child on life support.
For more Minnesota news, click here.
A complaint filed in Blue Earth County charges 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger with felony assault, The Free Press reported.
Authorities say she brought her unresponsive 16-month-old child to the Mankato hospital Monday where surgery was done to relieve bleeding on the brain.
The toddler was transferred to a Rochester hospital. Court documents say the child has rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver.
Olinger told investigators the toddler fell down a flight of stairs. She was arrested Thursday at the hospital.
Related Content
- Southern Minnesota mother held on felony assault, child on life support
- Sentence issued in southern Minnesota sex assault
- Southern Minnesota newspapers asking for the community's support
- Walz breaks with NRA, supports Minnesota assault weapons ban
- Predatory offender accused of raping child in southern Minnesota
- Body found in southern Minnesota
- Mason City man held on $100,000 for felony drug charge
- Cerro Gordo Co. man held on felony sex abuse charge
- Boy, 17, facing felony assault charges for Phoenix Academy incident
- NE Iowa man accused of felony sexual assault with juvenile