State Patrol: Alcohol involved in Mower County crash that injured 1

An accident Monday night near Interstate-90 resulted in injuries to an Olmsted County man.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:58 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 7:01 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – An accident Monday night near Interstate-90 resulted in injuries to an Olmsted County man and authorities believe alcohol was involved.
Dale Gills, 38, of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the 2012 GMC Acadia he was driving struck the guardrail and entered the north ditch. The airbag was deployed and Gills wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Austin Fire assisted on scene.
The crash happened on the on ramp to westbound I-90 from County Rd. 46.

