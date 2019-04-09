State Patrol: Alcohol involved in Mower County crash that injured 1

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – An accident Monday night near Interstate-90 resulted in injuries to an Olmsted County man and authorities believe alcohol was involved.

Dale Gills, 38, of Rochester, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the 2012 GMC Acadia he was driving struck the guardrail and entered the north ditch. The airbag was deployed and Gills wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Austin Fire assisted on scene.

The crash happened on the on ramp to westbound I-90 from County Rd. 46.