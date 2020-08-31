Southern Minnesota man arrested after he was found in couple's bedroom

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A couple asleep in their bed woke up to an intruder over the weekend.

Police said it happened at 10:40 p.m. in the 900 block of 19th St. SE when a 37-year-old female awoke to a man standing over her and her boyfriend.

The man allegedly was saying "kitty" and was highly intoxicated.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Jace Sanders, of Owatonna, was found in a red Mustang.

He admitted being in the house but said he thought it was his friend, Katie.

The man had a blood-alcohol level of .23 and is facing DUI and trespassing charges.