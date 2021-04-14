Southern Minnesota lawmaker drafts bill to stop police from pulling people over for expired tabs

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. - Daunte Wright's deadly encounter with police on Sunday began with officers pulling him over for expired license plate tabs. It's one reason a Southern Minnesota lawmaker is propsing a change that would stop law enforcement from making traffic stops for that reason.

Representative Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal drafted a bill that would remove expired tabs as a primary offense, with the goal of reducing the number of traffic stops. He tells KIMT what happened to Wright is an indicator of the need to prevent a confrontation between police and the public, especially when a driver is otherwise following all traffic laws.

Munson argues that valid tabs on people's vehicles don't make the road any more safe, it just proves you've paid the tax. He also says law enforcement shouldn't serve as tax collectors for the state.

Munson acknowledges a criticism of the bill, that pulling over people with expired tabs sometimes leads to the discovery of warrants for people's arrest or unpaid parking tickets. "The same could be true if we only pulled over cars with large rust holes or damage to the body of the car because people with less money would tend not to pay their tickets. So I don't think we should be profiling based on expired tabs. That's a good reason why we should be removing this as a primary offense," he says.

The bill is going to be introduced in the House, but we are past the legislative deadline. So in order to be passed, it either needs to be ammended onto the transportation bill, or wait until next year.

"I'm not trying to say that we should be letting people off on crimes. I'm saying we should be finding people in right manner and not profiling people who may have less money to pay for their tabs," Rep. Munson explains. The DMV would still pursue people to get the tax paid.

Rep. Munson is also working on a bill that would create permanent tabs for older vehicles, which would pass from owner to owner when the vehicle is sold.