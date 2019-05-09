Southern Minnesota high schools make list of Best in Nation for 2019

BYRON, Minn. – Some local high schools are getting national attention.

Byron High School, Stewartville High School, and John Marshall High School are just a few of the local schools making U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools in the Nation 2019 list.

The rankings are based on data from over 20,500 public schools across the country analyzing factors like college readiness, math and reading performance, and graduation rate.

Byron High School principal, Steve Willman, said he’s excited about the national recognition but said they’ll never stop pushing for that ‘A+’

“We really want to make sure that we ensure our kids get the best experience they possibly can,” he said. “And that means we will grow, we will work, and we will continue to serve our families and community.”

Byron High school is getting the new title despite being a lower funded district in the state in Minnesota.

According to a ‘Bear Bulletin’ from the district’s superintendent, Byron Public Schools is one of the lowest funded schools per student in the state of Minnesota.

In the note to parents, the superintendent states:

• This school year, the district gets about $7,478 per student of state aid.

• The average per-student state funding is $9,037.

• This means Byron Public School students get 17% less than the average student in Minnesota.

The district makes up for low funding in a number of ways, but Principal Willman said one way they overcome it is by having people who say ‘yes.’

He said it’s volunteers, businesses, staff, and community partners who help them give students opportunities to help them succeed. For the district, limited money doesn’t mean limited learning.

“That doesn't limit the creativity and the power of collaboration, and the opportunities that we can provide our students can still be very rich. And not everything has to cost money to be valuable,” Willman said.

The high school gives students hands-on experiences like using grant money to get a food truck to teach students culinary and entrepreneur skills. It’s also partnering with the Rochester Fire Department next year so students can take fire courses and see if it’s a career for them.

