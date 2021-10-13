Southern Minnesota county is helping people get their criminal records sealed

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office is launching a new effort to help people have their criminal records sealed or expunged.

A new county webpage has been created explaining what criminal records may be sealed, addressing waiting periods, and has a link to apply to have a record sealed. In announcing the new webpage, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office said:

“According to the FBI, nearly one in three adults in America has a criminal record. Long after people have fulfilled their obligations to the justice system, criminal records and the collateral consequences that follow serve as barriers to jobs, housing, education and more, preventing people from serving as productive members in our community.”

“Studies have shown very few people who are eligible to seal their records successfully apply, but among those whose records are sealed, very few commit new crimes and, on average, they experience a significant increase in wages and employment within the next two years.”

“If your criminal record is a barrier in your life, we may be able to help you get it sealed. If you have a criminal record for an offense that was prosecuted by the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office, we can help you determine if you qualify for expungement. If you qualify, we can help you get your record sealed by the Court at no cost to you.”

To learn more, click here.