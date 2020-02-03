Clear

Southern Minnesota cop who was shot in head is out of intensive care

Officer Arik Matson

The southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head is now out of intensive care and spent the weekend in an acute care facility.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 8:51 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 8:53 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

That's according to a CaringBridge page that posts updates on Waseca police Officer Arik Matson's progress.

Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.

Janovsky has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

