The southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head is now out of intensive care and spent the weekend in an acute care facility.
That's according to a CaringBridge page that posts updates on Waseca police Officer Arik Matson's progress.
Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard.
Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.
Janovsky has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Officer Arik Matson shot, critically injured
Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca
Community rallies behind officer who was shot
Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history
Related Content
- Southern Minnesota cop who was shot in head is out of intensive care
- New mental health facility the only intensive outpatient program in Southern Minnesota
- Boy thrown from mall balcony remains in intensive care
- Body found in southern Minnesota
- Getting injured from high-intensity workouts
- Chase and arrest in southern MInnesota
- Arrest in southern Minnesota drug raid
- Foot of snow projected for southern Minnesota
- Chase and drug arrest in southern Minnesota
- Opposition growing to southern Minnesota wind projects