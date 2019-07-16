Southern Minnesota co-op warning about disconnection calls

ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative is warning members about phone calls threatening disconnection.

The co-op says it got a report of an automated call threatening to disconnect the member’s service unless they called an 800 number to make a payment within 30 minutes.

People’s Energy Cooperative says it will never call a member and ask for a payment or a member’s bank or payment information over the phone. Any automated calls from the co-op will instruct members to contact the Cooperative regarding their account.

Any co-op members who receive phone calls threatening disconnection if payment is not made immediately are encouraged to hang up and call the co-op directly at (800) 214-2694.

People's Energy Cooperative provides electric power to nearly 19,000 member-owners in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona Counties.