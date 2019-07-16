ORONOCO, Minn. – People’s Energy Cooperative is warning members about phone calls threatening disconnection.
The co-op says it got a report of an automated call threatening to disconnect the member’s service unless they called an 800 number to make a payment within 30 minutes.
People’s Energy Cooperative says it will never call a member and ask for a payment or a member’s bank or payment information over the phone. Any automated calls from the co-op will instruct members to contact the Cooperative regarding their account.
Any co-op members who receive phone calls threatening disconnection if payment is not made immediately are encouraged to hang up and call the co-op directly at (800) 214-2694.
People's Energy Cooperative provides electric power to nearly 19,000 member-owners in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona Counties.
Related Content
- Southern Minnesota co-op warning about disconnection calls
- Freeborn-Mower co-op issues warning about phone calls
- Energy co-op has warning for members
- Co-op warns about impostor employee
- Salmonella warning for Minnesota
- Air quality warning across North Iowa & Southern Minnesota
- Saturday's Flood Warnings in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- National Guard ready when duty calls in southern Minnesota
- Gov. Walz calls southern Minnesota cleanup a 'well-oiled machine'
- Warning about phony health insurance calls in Minnesota