Southern Minnesota body identified as Minneapolis man

MANKATO, Minn. – A body found in rural Blue Earth County has been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office says the remains of Shane Zephier, 23 of Minneapolis, were found by a hunter on October 10 in a wooded area northeast of Highway 83 and County Road 12. The cause of Zephier’s death is still undetermined and an investigation is continuing.

Zephier was last seen walking away from the Blue Earth County Justice Center on August 27 after being arrested by the Lake Crystal



Shane Zephier Shane Zephier

Police Department for shoplifting. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Zephier’s death is asked to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at 507-304-4863.