Southern Minnesota Storm Damage Could Cost $3 Million

It’s been nearly two weeks since high winds and snow tore through Southern Minnesota.

Over 600 poles were damaged in the winter storm. As cleanup continues Freeborn Mower Cooperative Service is estimating that the winter storm caused nearly $3 million in damage. Jim Krueger is the CEO of Freeborn Mower Cooperative Service. He says each pole will cost roughly $10,000.

"So that includes all the poles that we placed, the hardware and manpower,” said Krueger.

From Mower County to Freeborn County just about every agency is documenting the damages so they can turn it over to the state.

Freeborn Emergency Manager Rich Hall says he hasn’t seen damage like this in decades.

“If the Governor's request to the president for a declaration of disasters is approved then the federal emergency agency will cover up to 75% of the cost leaving the rest for the state to cover,” said Hall.

Hall added If a federal declaration is not made then the state will be tasked to cover 25% of the counties will have to pay the rest.

FEMA is expected to visit the region on May 6th to assess the damage.