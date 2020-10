STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A 37-year-old southern Minnesota woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a one-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate-35.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Lauren Dexter, of New Richland, Minnesota, was traveling northbound in a 1997 Nissan Maxima when it left the roadway and rolled in the median.

She was taken to the Owatonna Hospital for serious injuries.

The crash happened in Owatonna Township at 6:03 p.m.