Southern MN paramedic assaulted while taking man to hospital

A paramedic was assaulted and a man is facing a felony assault charge after an alleged incident in an ambulance.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:03 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A paramedic was assaulted and a man is facing a felony assault charge after an alleged incident in an ambulance.

Authorities said at 2:45 a.m. Monday, 19-year-old Andru Grajeda-Iguardia was being taken to St. Marys Hospital by Mayo Ambulance when he removed his straps and assaulted a 30-year-old paramedic from Kasson.

Grajeda-Iguardia then jumped out in the 3000 block of Highway 52 SW before he was found and taken to the ground on Highway 52 S. and 16th St.

Authorities said Grajeda-Iguardia thought he was going to jail while he in the ambulance. He was also known to be intoxicated and was possibly still under the influence of methamphetamine.

