Southern MN man's death in Utah reservoir likely due to canoe accident

A Minnesota man whose body was found over the weekend in a Utah reservoir apparently drowned along with his friend from Salt Lake City.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 6:41 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man whose body was found over the weekend in a Utah reservoir apparently drowned along with his friend from Salt Lake City.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office says the body of 24-year-old Benjamin Magalis of Goodhue, Minnesota, was found in the Strawberry Reservoir southeast of Salt Lake City on Saturday. The body of a friend Magalis was with, 26-year-old Chenoa Plank, was found Sunday.

Authorities say it appears the two drowned after their canoe capsized on Nov. 12, though the cause of death remains under investigation. Plank's dog was found and rescued Friday.

Magalis and Plank worked at a local ski resort.

