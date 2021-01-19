Southern MN man facing federal charge, made posts about killing law enforcement

A southern Minnesota man is facing federal charges related to a firearm and making threatening posts about killing law enforcement.

Dayton Sauke, 22, of Owatonna, is facing a charge for possessing an unregistered firearm. He was taken into custody Friday.

According to court documents, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received information that Sauke was selling narcotics and dealing firearms without a license.

"Between December 6, 2020, and January 12, 2021, SAUKE posted pictures of a short-barreled shotgun and made several threatening posts about killing law enforcement and politicians. On January 15, 2021, two undercover agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) met with SAUKE and purchased from him a privately made firearm for $1,500. SAUKE discussed with the undercover agents the cost for manufacturing additional firearms. During the conversation, SAUKE showed the undercover agents photos of firearms they could purchase and said he had a “sawed-off shotgun” in his car. The undercover agents agreed to purchase two additional firearms from SAUKE and paid him $900 toward the purchases," court documents stated.