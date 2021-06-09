Southern MN man arrested for allegedly telling woman 'you're going to die' before trying to run her off the road

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Waseca man is facing multiple charges, including terrorist threats, for allegedly saying "you're going to die" before running a woman off the road in a vehicle.

Michael Pommerening was arrested Tuesday night in Waseca following a situation that began at 5:46 p.m. at Oxbow Park in Kalmar Township.

Police said he and his ex-girlfriend met to exchange some property when Pommerening became angry, threatened the woman and told her that "restraining orders don't mean anything."

The woman got in her car before she was followed and the man attempted to swerve at her like he was trying to run her off the road. Pommerening was located later Tuesday night in Waseca and was transported back to Olmsted County on Wednesday morning.

He is facing charges of terroristic threats, domestic assault for instilling fear, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and driving after revocation.