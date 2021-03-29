Police: Southern MN man arrested after he was found passed out an intersection with a child in the backseat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An Owatonna man is facing charges after police said he was found passed out at an intersection with his 5-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Wyatt Jackson, 37, is facing charges of first-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving charges after he was located Saturday night at the intersection of Marion Rd. and 12th St.

Police said he was in the left lane to turn but stayed at the light through three cycles.

People were knocking on the window trying to get his attention before the vehicle slowly went through the intersection and came to a stop.

The daughter was in the backseat of the car.

Jackon had a BAC of .11 at the jail and was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

He has two previous DWI charges.