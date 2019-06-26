Clear

Southern MN man accused of attempting to sex traffic children in Iowa

Terrance Nordwall

“Nordwall attempted to solicit and entice two persons he believed to be under 18 to engage in commercial sex acts and acts constituting sexual abuse under Iowa law," a press release said.

A 50-year-old Faribault man could face life in prison if convicted of child sexual exploitation offenses.

Terrance Nordwall has been charged with attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of minors and traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

He was charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

“Nordwall attempted to solicit and entice two persons he believed to be under 18 to engage in commercial sex acts and acts constituting sexual abuse under Iowa law. The Indictment also alleges that, in April 2019, Nordwall traveled across a state line for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct,” a press release stated. “The Indictment also alleges that, in two different counties in Minnesota in 2004, Nordwall was convicted of three counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of pornographic work involving minors.”

Nordwall appeared in federal court Tuesday in Cedar Rapids and is being held without bond.

If convicted, Nordwall faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a possibility of life imprisonment.

