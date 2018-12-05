Southern MN dog attack leaves girl, 11, with broken arm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A dog attack left an 11-year-old girl with a broken arm.

Rochester police said the girl was near the Gage East Apartments around 5 p.m. Monday when she says a medium-to-large brown and gray dog approaches her and latched onto her arm.

The girl was taken to the ground by the dog before it ran away. The girl was taken to the hospital and found out her arm was broken.

Police have not been able to locate the dog or the owners. Anyone who may have information about that type of dog in that area is asked to call animal control.