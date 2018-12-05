Clear

Southern MN dog attack leaves girl, 11, with broken arm

A dog attack left an 11-year-old girl with a broken arm.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:14 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A dog attack left an 11-year-old girl with a broken arm.
Rochester police said the girl was near the Gage East Apartments around 5 p.m. Monday when she says a medium-to-large brown and gray dog approaches her and latched onto her arm.
The girl was taken to the ground by the dog before it ran away. The girl was taken to the hospital and found out her arm was broken.
Police have not been able to locate the dog or the owners. Anyone who may have information about that type of dog in that area is asked to call animal control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
A chilly afternoon with some sun returning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President and Mrs. Bush have strong ties to Rochester

Image

Nashua-Plainfield grad wins $100K

Image

Rochester Honkers change owners

Image

Dec. 4 basketball highlights

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Community Events