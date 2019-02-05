Clear
Deputy narrowly avoids disaster when tree falls on moving vehicle in southern MN

Some quick thinking by a deputy diminished the damage on what could have been a tragic situation.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 10:12 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 10:56 AM

Olmsted County Deputy Jay Clemens was responding at normal speeds to a call of forced entry into a residence Monday afternoon when a tree fell on top of his squad vehicle.
Clemens swerved to avoid the falling tree, but his 2016 Ford Explorer suffered damage to the windshield, wiper, light bar, hood and roof.
The accident happened in the 400 block of 60th Ave. SW. in Olmsted County.

