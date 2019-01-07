Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Southern MN authorities: Man allegedly led authorities on pursuit before stealing vehicle

Photo courtesy Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

A man who allegedly fled after a traffic pursuit before stealing a vehicle is being sought in Olmsted County.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:02 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 10:38 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who allegedly fled after a traffic pursuit before stealing a vehicle is being sought in Olmsted County.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was monitoring traffic near the 3400 block of White Bridge Rd. NW in Oronoco Township at 9:10 a.m. when a red truck pulling a trailer was clocked going 82 in a 55-mile per hour zone.
After pulling into a farm, the vehicle went north on 18th Ave. near Lake Zumbro before ducking into another farm place before going southbound on 18th Ave., according to authorities.
The deputy followed the truck before it went across a bean field on 25th Ave. NW. The driver then fled on foot.
Around 30 minutes after the initial pursuit, a vehicle (a 2004 Saturn) was stolen out of a residential garage at 12000 Power Dam Rd. NW. The description matched the driver’s description from the truck pursuit. The Saturn was found in Wabasha County at 5:30 p.m. near the 59000 block of County Rd. 71.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events