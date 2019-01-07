Southern MN authorities: Man allegedly led authorities on pursuit before stealing vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who allegedly fled after a traffic pursuit before stealing a vehicle is being sought in Olmsted County.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was monitoring traffic near the 3400 block of White Bridge Rd. NW in Oronoco Township at 9:10 a.m. when a red truck pulling a trailer was clocked going 82 in a 55-mile per hour zone.

After pulling into a farm, the vehicle went north on 18th Ave. near Lake Zumbro before ducking into another farm place before going southbound on 18th Ave., according to authorities.

The deputy followed the truck before it went across a bean field on 25th Ave. NW. The driver then fled on foot.

Around 30 minutes after the initial pursuit, a vehicle (a 2004 Saturn) was stolen out of a residential garage at 12000 Power Dam Rd. NW. The description matched the driver’s description from the truck pursuit. The Saturn was found in Wabasha County at 5:30 p.m. near the 59000 block of County Rd. 71.