Southern MN authorities: Deputy bit while responding to PTSD episode; Police officer head-butted in the nose

Two law enforcement employees found themselves in precarious situations over the past few days in Olmsted County.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 2:58 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, MINN. - Two law enforcement employees found themselves in precarious situations over the past few days in Olmsted County.
A female deputy received medical treatment Monday after being bit by a person having a PTSD incident.
Authorities responded to a call at 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of 55th St. NE.
A person previously in the military was out of control, authorities said, and upon arrival the individual was acting bizarre when deputies tried to approach him.
When trying to put the man into handcuffs, the deputy was bit, another deputy deployed a Taser and the man released the bite.
No criminal charges were filed.
A Rochester police officer was head-butted in the face Saturday after responded to a person who may have been under the influence.
Police received a call at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and located a man walking southbound on 9th Ave. NE near East Center St.
Cameron Baier, 23, began yelling and became more aggressive, police said, so an officer attempted to put him in handcuffs before the officer was head-butted in the face and suffered minor injuries to his nose.
While in detox, Baier allegedly spit on another officer.

