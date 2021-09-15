Southeastern Minnesota town experiences business boom

Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce and local leaders held a welcoming event for new business owners on Wednesday that started at 7:30 a.m. and ended at 5:30 p.m.

The southeastern Minnesota town of 700 or more people added 20 new businesses during the last 18 months, defying the odds amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the slew of businesses that have opened, and are yet to open, is Sylvans Brewery, which was the final celebration spot for the town's welcoming event.

Owner Karen Heimdahl said that since the brewery's opening, it has been a turbulent experience.

"We opened October of last year, middle of October, so we were able to be open for about five weekends before we were closed for onsight consumption. We were only able to do growlers, so it was very worrisome but we had great support from the community," Heimdahl said.

The full list of new Lanesboro businesses:

• A Guest Hus Motel (new owner 2021)

• Andor Wenneson Inn (new owner 2020)

• Anna V's B&B (new owners 2021) • Bluffscape Amish Tours, LLC (new owner 2021)

• Coffee Street Inn (new owners 2021)

• Driftless Trading Post Canoe, Tube & Kayak Rentals (new business 2021)

• Eye Prize Marketing (new business 2020)

• Grandma's (new owners 2021)

• Juniper's (Formerly Riverside on the Root) (new business coming in 2021)

• Leafy Legacy Herb Farm (new business 2020)

• Loubelle's Ice Cream & Sandwich Shoppe (new business 2021)

• O's Poppin Kernels (new business 2021)

• Revival House Therapeutic Massage & Wellness (new business 2021)

• Root River Gardens (new business 2021)

• Root River Inn (formerly Brewster's Red Hotel) (new owners 2021)

• Root River Unwined (new business 2020)

• Spellbound Atelier (new business 2020)

• Sylvan Brewing (new business 2020)

• The Work Space (new business 2021)

• Whalan Depot (new business 2021)