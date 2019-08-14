Clear

Southeastern Minnesota statues part of Nation's first underwater veterans memorial

3 of the 12 statues currently in the Circle of Heroes were made in Kellogg.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KELLOGG, Minn. - On August 4th, Shelly and David Speedling were in Clearwater, Florida for the dedication of the Circle of Heroes. The husband and wife team own SVJ Creative Designs, a statuary. "To see them cut the ribbon and the different veterans that went down to see the statues down there and to ask to be a part of it is very honoring," said David.

The Circle of Heroes is America's first underwater veterans memorial. 12 statues are sunk in the ocean, roughly 10 miles off the shore of Clearwater. It's a therapeutic dive site for disabled veterans and marine life will gradually attach to it, creating an artificial reef. The plaques of the statues will be regularly scrubbed to remain readable, but marine life will be allowed to grow on the statues.

Three of the 12 statues were made by SVJ Creative Designs: a kneeling soldier with a battlefield cross, a female Iraq Freedom Fighter, and a Southeast Asia war statue. Next year, the Circle of Heroes is adding 12 more statues to complete a 100 foot circle. Three more of SVJ Creative Design's statues will go to Florida: a World War I statue, a World War 2 statue, and a custom Coast Guard statue.

The Coast Guard statue is modeled after William Flores, who died when he was 18. He would be in 50s today. Using photographs, SVJ Creative Designs constructed a statue to look like Flores. That statue will have its own dedication in January 2020. The Speedlings were able to meet the Flores family at the Circle of Heroes dedication.

The plaques of the statues will be regularly scrubbed to remain readable, but marine life will be allowed to grow on the statues.

The Speedlings say they have statues in every state in the U.S., and plenty of statues locally. On August 10th, a veterans memorial in Elba with SVJ Creative Designs' statues was dedicated. "What they've done in Elba, that is just as special to us as the one down in Clearwater...Every single one is wonderful for us to be involved with," says Shelly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT talks to Kamala Harris

Image

Transit challenge

Image

Circle of Hearts Memorial

Image

Solar Energy Popularity growing

Image

Community Pool coming to Byron

Image

Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

Image

Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

Image

Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Community Events