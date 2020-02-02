Clear

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Damon Ramaker is heading to Alaska.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

CHATFIELD, Minnesota -- Damon Ramaker is preparing for the Iditarod.

The Iditarod is the premier dog sled race in the world. It's a nearly 1,000 mile race in Alaska that stretches from Anchorage to Nome and lasts roughly two weeks.

Chatfield residents got an up close look at what it takes to compete in the race, the gear used and the dogs that make up the team.

Ramaker said chosing to race was a natural fit.

"I've always been kind of interested in dogs and a series of opportunities presented themselves, I just kind of fell into it," Ramaker said. "I'm very excited and very nervous."

The dogs make up the backbone of the race and are prepping just as much as their musher.

"We're putting a lot of miles on the dogs, we train probably four days a week is what it comes out to be," Ramaker said. "Ideally we'll have about 2,000 miles by the time we get to Alaska and start the race."

The 2020 Iditarod begins March 7. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
A beautiful weekend in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Image

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Image

Iowa Caucus Preview

Image

Sean Weather 2/1

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls in Pink the Rink game

Image

Top of Iowa Conference wrestling champions

Image

Lourdes girls hockey uses three third period goals to defeat Delano

Image

Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson

Community Events