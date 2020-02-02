Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

CHATFIELD, Minnesota -- Damon Ramaker is preparing for the Iditarod.

The Iditarod is the premier dog sled race in the world. It's a nearly 1,000 mile race in Alaska that stretches from Anchorage to Nome and lasts roughly two weeks.

Chatfield residents got an up close look at what it takes to compete in the race, the gear used and the dogs that make up the team.

Ramaker said chosing to race was a natural fit.

"I've always been kind of interested in dogs and a series of opportunities presented themselves, I just kind of fell into it," Ramaker said. "I'm very excited and very nervous."

The dogs make up the backbone of the race and are prepping just as much as their musher.

"We're putting a lot of miles on the dogs, we train probably four days a week is what it comes out to be," Ramaker said. "Ideally we'll have about 2,000 miles by the time we get to Alaska and start the race."

The 2020 Iditarod begins March 7.