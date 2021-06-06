Southeastern Minnesota local now playing basketball in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester United athlete grew up in Chatfield always playing basketball.

And he's hoping to stay in the game for a while.

The Rochester United basketball team is an official member of two leagues for adults looking to play at a high competitive level.

Shooting guard Christian Bance says basketball has always been part of his life.

He played all the sports growing up, but basketball became the sport he fell in love with.

Christian played at Bethel University for one year before transferring to the University of Minnesota, where he played on a club team and worked with the women's basketball team

He says there's just something about this game that keeps him coming back.

"I feel like I can always get better every single day with basketball. And I just kind of enjoy it. I guess it's just one of those things that makes me happy," says Christian.

Christian has been coaching basketball locally and hopes to keep moving up the coaching ranks.

Rochester United plays at home June 13th.