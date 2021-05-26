Clear

Southeastern Minnesota lawmakers reflect on one year since the death of George Floyd

KIMT News 3 spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle on Tuesday to reflect on one year since the death of George Floyd and work in the Minnesota legislature since then.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle on Tuesday to reflect on one year since the death of George Floyd and work in the Minnesota legislature since then.

Floyd's death sparked national conversation, with some crying for police reform.

The Minnesota House passed a Public Safety and Judiciary Omnibus Bill this year that includes provisions such as limiting reasons police can pull people over, regulating no-knock warrants, and prohibiting law enforcement officers from affiliating with white supremacy groups. Representative Liz Boldon tells KIMT these kinds of provisions can help keep everyone, both civilian and police, safe.

However, she does not feel the legislature has finished its job. "All of those things are pieces. They would be steps. But even if all of those were enacted, it's not enough. As I reflect over the last year, I think the tragic situation that happened a year ago, could we say that wouldn't happen today? We can't. It absolutely could happen today," says Rep. Boldon.

A bill matching the House's has not made it through the Senate, but Senator Dave Senjem says some of his colleagues are working on police reform bills. He, however, is mainly concerned about police officers' mental health. "There's no question in my mind that we need strong law enforcement presence in our state and the idea that people may not choose to go into that profession is extremely worrisome as we go forward. So again we come back to embracing the profession and what they do. Certainly, they need to do it right," says Senjem.

He explains he would be in favor of police reform bills relating to holding the police to high standards or performing background checks to ensure the right kind of people are entering the profession. However, he says his priority is making sure police are respected and supported.

