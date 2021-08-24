Southeastern Minnesota business holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Healing Rhythms and the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the former's new location.

Guests were invited to the open house-style event with full access to the new location.

A live guitar player, food, and refreshments were available for guests.

Healing Rhythms is a therapeutic company that works with healthcare facilities to administer music therapy, which can be used for a range of patients.

Owner and Executive Director Christina Wood said patients can choose their preferred method of music therapy.

"We really strive to meet our patient's needs and their preferences with live music, primarily guitar and voice but certainly with other instruments as well," Wood said.

Healing Rhythms has over 20 locations in southeastern Minnesota.