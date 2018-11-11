ROCHESTER, Minn. - Advocates, parents, and community members gathered at 125 Live for RT Autism Awareness's Southeastern Minnesota Autism Symposium. Presenters talked about subjects including inclusivity and neurodiversity.

The goal of the symposium is to "really promote the idea that people who have autism really should be full members of our community, full participants in our society," explains RT Autism Awareness's executive director James Rechs.

Authors and autisum advocates. D.J. and Ralph Savarese presented and held a book signing. There was also an 'autism and emergency response in Olmsted County' panel, with panelists from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Mayo Clinic, and a social worker and law enforcement liaison for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department.