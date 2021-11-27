Southeast Minnesota Snow Hill first weekend open after more than a decade

MAZEPPA, Minn. - Friday was Steeplechase Snow Hill's first night open after new owners took ownership in Spring 2016.

“We had a pretty good turn out and the weather was perfect, today we had a really good turnout, and it's absolutely beautiful out, so it's really nice to get open,” says owner Justin Steck. He says from snow equipment to lifts - everything was in pretty rough shape so it took several years to get the business back up and running.

Crews worked 80-100 hours a week all summer to make the reopening happen.

The weather hasn't been ideal for snow tubing, so steeplechase has been making its own snow.

“We pump water and air from the bottom of the mountain up from the reservoir and that's what actually hits the snow guns to make snow, so it's kind of a big process to get the water from down low, 1500 feet uphill, to the actual hill,” explains Steck.

Steeplechase snow hill will be open weekends through spring.

“It's just when we have snow and weather, we plan on being open as long as we can. Being our first year, we don't know what we expect. But the 5 to 10 thousand mark throughout the winter is what we're hoping to hit for guests coming on out,” Steck says.

You can buy tickets online or at the ticket booth on-site and they can be used the entire season.

December 11 Steeplechase is having a 'Tubing for Tots' toy and fundraiser benefiting Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots.