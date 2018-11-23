Southbridge Mall retail stores still seeing good Black Friday foot traffic

MASON CITY, Iowa- This is the first Black Friday for retails in Southbridge Mall without an anchor store after Younkers closed its doors earlier this year but that’s not stopping many shoppers from seeing what deals they can get.

“I’m looking for some unique Hawkeye stuff maybe get it a little cheaper,” said Chuck Dirks.

Dirks use to live in Mason City and said he remember when the mall was first built, but now he wants to see what has changed.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been back,” he said.

But now he is surprised to learn than many of the stores haven’t been hurt by the closing of Younkers.

“You lose to anchor stores that drive people to come to the mall to drink or eat or come see the smaller stores and you think there would be a huge impacts,” Dirk said.

Rick Larson, owner of Larson Red Zone Sports, said he was shocked at the foot traffic on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“We didn’t know what to expected.” Larson said. “We were open Thursday from 6-11 and all day Friday and had some good foot traffic. I think most stores did.”

This Tuesday the Mason City City Council is set to vote on a new developer for a key part of the River City Renaissance Project, a hotel. The project would consist of a multi-purpose arena, museum, convention center and skywalk which Larson believes would bring even more customers.

“It’s a numbers game and if you have events going on with 2000-3000 people come to an event a certain amount of those people are going to be walking around,” he said.

But until the project becomes a reality, Larson is going to rely on customers like Dirk to continue to come see what memorabilia they can get.

“I’m here for the unique items that you can’t get at some of the other stores,” Dirk said.

Larson said he will be speaking at Tuesday’s meeting about his store as well as the need for the River City Renaissance project.