Clear

Southbridge Mall retail stores still seeing good Black Friday foot traffic

Southbridge Mall retail stores still seeing good Black Friday foot traffic

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 7:39 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- This is the first Black Friday for retails in Southbridge Mall without an anchor store after Younkers closed its doors earlier this year but that’s not stopping many shoppers from seeing what deals they can get.
“I’m looking for some unique Hawkeye stuff maybe get it a little cheaper,” said Chuck Dirks.
Dirks use to live in Mason City and said he remember when the mall was first built, but now he wants to see what has changed.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been back,” he said.
But now he is surprised to learn than many of the stores haven’t been hurt by the closing of Younkers.
“You lose to anchor stores that drive people to come to the mall to drink or eat or come see the smaller stores and you think there would be a huge impacts,” Dirk said.
Rick Larson, owner of Larson Red Zone Sports, said he was shocked at the foot traffic on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
“We didn’t know what to expected.” Larson said. “We were open Thursday from 6-11 and all day Friday and had some good foot traffic. I think most stores did.”
This Tuesday the Mason City City Council is set to vote on a new developer for a key part of the River City Renaissance Project, a hotel. The project would consist of a multi-purpose arena, museum, convention center and skywalk which Larson believes would bring even more customers.
“It’s a numbers game and if you have events going on with 2000-3000 people come to an event a certain amount of those people are going to be walking around,” he said.
But until the project becomes a reality, Larson is going to rely on customers like Dirk to continue to come see what memorabilia they can get.
“I’m here for the unique items that you can’t get at some of the other stores,” Dirk said.
Larson said he will be speaking at Tuesday’s meeting about his store as well as the need for the River City Renaissance project.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Black Friday shoppers say it hasn't lost its luster

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Image

Biggest Time for Christmas Tree Sales

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events