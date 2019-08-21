Clear

Is Southbridge Mall poised to make a comeback?

Several new tenants are moving into the mall, and they are ready for the influx of people from the River City Renaissance.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 8:43 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Increased competition from online retailers has emptied out malls across the country. 

In Mason City, Southbridge Mall hopes to be making a comeback.

On August 10th, a new store called Pink Buffalo opened its doors.

DealerBuilt will also be relocating their offices to the mall sometime next week. Even a miniature golf course is expected to open next month. Meggan Alexander, who is the co-owner of Pink Buffalo, thinks the increased interest in the mall is all because of the River City Renaissance Project.

Alexander and her business partner, Donna Ochoa, purposely wanted to open up in the mall to bring back that nostalgic feeling from years ago when teens would hit the mall with their friends.

