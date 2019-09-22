Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Drivers can expect some extra traffic traveling on Highway 63.

The southbound traffic will be down to one lane from the Highway 52 intersection in Rochester to 85th Street Southeast near Stewartville.

Minnesota Department of Transportation is putting in a cable median barrier along that stretch of the highway. But the road work is already giving drivers a headache.

Rebecca Nash takes the route weekly to get to Stewartville.

"It's stop and go, stop and go," she said. "The two lanes are down to one lanes and you got the semis, it's been a nightmare."

But it may be worth the headache in the end, by creating a safer highway.

According to MnDOT the first cable median barrier in the state was installed in 2004. Since then, MnDOT said it has proven to be 95%

effective at reducing Minnesota fatal and life-changing crashes caused by vehicles crossing the median into

oncoming traffic.

MnDOT is expecting more delays during the afternoon/evening commute rather than the morning commute. The northbound lanes of Highway 63 will not be impacted.

The construction is expected to be completed in Mid-October.

For more information on cable median barriers, click here.