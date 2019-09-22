Clear

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

The road work is scheduled to end in Mid-October.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Drivers can expect some extra traffic traveling on Highway 63. 

The southbound traffic will be down to one lane from the Highway 52 intersection in Rochester to 85th Street Southeast near Stewartville. 

Minnesota Department of Transportation is putting in a cable median barrier along that stretch of the highway. But the road work is already giving drivers a headache. 

Rebecca Nash takes the route weekly to get to Stewartville. 

"It's stop and go, stop and go," she said. "The two lanes are down to one lanes and you got the semis, it's been a nightmare."

But it may be worth the headache in the end, by creating a safer highway.

According to MnDOT the first cable median barrier in the state was installed in 2004. Since then, MnDOT said it has proven to be 95%
effective at reducing Minnesota fatal and life-changing crashes caused by vehicles crossing the median into
oncoming traffic. 

MnDOT is expecting more delays during the afternoon/evening commute rather than the morning commute. The northbound lanes of Highway 63 will not be impacted. 

The construction is expected to be completed in Mid-October.

For more information on cable median barriers, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
The first day of fall will be a grand one.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 9/22

Image

Rochester Public Library closed Monday due to water leak

Image

Two men arrested after noise disturbance in Mason City

Image

38th Annual Women's and Spirituality Conference

Image

Southbound Hwy 63 down to one lane for road project

Image

Weather 9/21

Image

RCTC wins fourth in a row, downs Central Lakes

Image

Rochester Grizzlies offense comes alive, tallies 11 goals in win over Wausau

Image

Code Ninjas Center now open

Image

Walking for One Vision

Community Events