Southbound Highway 63 reopens in Olmsted County

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – The southbound lanes of Highway 63 to Stewartville have reopened.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic has been running in single lanes in both directions on the northbound bridge while construction took place on the southbound bridge over Interstate 90. MnDOT says that work is nearing completion. Drivers will still be restricted to the right lanes on both the north and southbound bridges while crews remove the media crossover lanes.

MnDOT says the east and westbound off-ramps from I-90 to Highway 63 will also reopen.

In addition:

The intersection at Hwy 30 and Olmsted County Road 8 has changed. Drivers on eastbound Hwy 30 will need to stop at a stop sign before turning north or south onto Olmsted County Road 8. Vehicles on Olmsted County Road 8 will not have a stop sign.

The intersection of Hwy 30 west and Hwy 63 is closed and rerouted. Hwy 63 drivers who want to access Hwy 30 west of Hwy 63 will exit at Olmsted County Road 16, (the interchange that serves Rochester International Airport), travel west following signs for Hwy 30 west.