South St. Paul man pleads guilty to Mower County drug crimes

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Twin Cities area man is pleading guilty to drugged driving and drug possession in Mower County.

Alfred Richard Einberger III, 41 of South Saint Paul, entered guilty pleas Friday to 2nd degree drug possession and DWI. He was arrested after a traffic stop on September 12, 2018, when a Mower County deputy said Einberger’s vehicle was seen swerving on Highway 16 in Grand Meadow Township.

The deputy said Einberger failed three out of four field sobriety tests and a search of Einberger’s car found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, 2 MDMA pills, two syringes with hallucinogenic mushroom spores, a digital scale, two meth pipes, and $2,100 in cash. Court documents state that a urine test later revealed Einberger was driving under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2020.