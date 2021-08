MASON CITY, Iowa – A section of South Federal Avenue is being closed to both north and southbound traffic, starting Monday.

The Mason City Engineer’s Department says the closure between 6th Street South and 5th Street South will last for about a week. A detour will be in place using South Delaware Avenue and South President Avenue.

This is an emergency closure and is necessary for repairs on a water line.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and expect delays near the construction zone.