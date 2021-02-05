Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Sound of Music' star, Oscar winner Christopher Plummer dies at 91

FILE - Christopher Plummer attends the premiere for
FILE - Christopher Plummer attends the premiere for "Knives Out" on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” a

Became oldest ever Academy Award-winning actor at 82.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.

Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager.

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” to the voice of the villain in 2009′s “Up” and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.” In 2019 he starred as murdered mystery novelist in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit “Knives Out.”

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humorless and one-dimensional.” Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M.”

“We tried so hard to put humor into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007. “It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.”

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty.

Tributes quickly came from Hollywood and Broadway. Joseph Gordon-Levitt called him “one of the greats” and George Takei posted “Rest in eternal music, Captain von Trapp.” Dave Foley, a fellow Canadian, wrote: “If I live to be 91 maybe I’ll have time to fully appreciate all the great work of Christopher Plummer.”

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” continued in films such as 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009′s “The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

In 2012, Plummer won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in “Beginners” as Hal Fields, a museum director who becomes openly gay after his wife of 44 years dies. His loving, final relationship becomes an inspiration for his son, who struggles with his father’s death and how to find intimacy in a new relationship.

“Too many people in the world are unhappy with their lot. And then they retire and they become vegetables. I think retirement in any profession is death, so I’m determined to keep crackin’,” he told AP in 2011.

Plummer in 2017 replaced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World” just six weeks before the film was set to hit theaters. That choice that was officially validated in the best possible way for the film — a supporting Oscar nomination for Plummer, his third. In 2019, he starred in the TV suspense drama series “Departure.”

There were fallow periods in his career — a “Pink Panther” movie here, a “Dracula 2000″ there and even a “Star Trek” — as a Klingon, no less. But Plummer had other reasons than the scripts in mind.

“For a long time, I accepted parts that took me to attractive places in the world. Rather than shooting in the Bronx, I would rather go to the south of France, crazed creature than I am,” he told AP in 2007. “And so I sacrificed a lot of my career for nicer hotels and more attractive beaches.”

The Canadian-born actor performed most of the major Shakespeare roles, including Hamlet, Cyrano, Iago, Othello, Prospero, Henry V and a staggering “King Lear” at Lincoln Center in 2004. He was frequent star at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada.

“I’ve become simpler and simpler with playing Shakespeare,” he said in 2007. “I’m not as extravagant as I used to be. I don’t listen to my voice so much anymore. All the pitfalls of playing the classics — you can fall in love with yourself.”

He won two Tony Awards. The first was in 1974 for best actor in a musical for playing the title role in “Cyrano” and his second in 1997 for his portrayal of John Barrymore in “Barrymore.” He also won two Emmys.

Plummer was born Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer in Toronto. His maternal great-grandfather was former Canadian Prime Minister Sir John Abbott. His parents divorced shortly after his birth and he was raised by his mother and aunts.

Plummer began his career on stage and in radio in Canada in the 1940s and made his Broadway debut in 1954 in “The Starcross Story.” While still a relative unknown, he was cast as Hamlet in a 1963 performance co-starring Robert Shaw and Michael Caine. It was taped by the BBC at Elsinore Castle in Denmark, where the play is set, and released in 1964. It won an Emmy.

Plummer married Tony-winning actress Tammy Grimes in 1956, and fathered his only child, actress Amanda Plummer, in 1957. Like both her parents, she also won a Tony, in 1982 for “Agnes of God.” (Grimes won two Tonys, for “Private Lives” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”)

Plummer and Grimes divorced in 1960. A five-year marriage to Patricia Lewis ended in 1967. Plummer married his third wife, dancer Taylor, in 1970, and credited her with helping him overcome a drinking problem.

He was given Canada’s highest civilian honor when he was invested as Companion of the Order of Canada by Queen Elizabeth II in 1968, and was inducted into the American Theatre’s Hall of Fame in 1986.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 465176

Reported Deaths: 6319
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin965701541
Ramsey41485773
Dakota34435369
Anoka32006375
Washington21083243
Stearns18321195
St. Louis14282256
Scott12552103
Wright12039109
Olmsted1122379
Sherburne843770
Carver721239
Clay669084
Rice645282
Kandiyohi566473
Blue Earth559234
Crow Wing498179
Chisago470841
Otter Tail468569
Benton432088
Winona404148
Mower386829
Douglas382966
Nobles377847
Goodhue370064
Polk334562
McLeod331848
Beltrami323148
Morrison316945
Lyon308841
Isanti294544
Becker293340
Itasca292945
Carlton291643
Steele288510
Pine274016
Freeborn265324
Todd235730
Nicollet235540
Brown225635
Le Sueur221117
Mille Lacs219645
Cass212724
Meeker203033
Waseca197616
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau166817
Hubbard155539
Houston148714
Dodge14474
Redwood143627
Renville141140
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13168
Cottonwood130919
Wadena122619
Aitkin114233
Rock113912
Faribault113816
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Kanabec103218
Pennington102316
Pipestone98824
Yellow Medicine95917
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86418
Pope7595
Stevens7138
Marshall70915
Clearwater69314
Lake68016
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4558
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned41268
Kittson38721
Red Lake3234
Traverse2914
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 321475

Reported Deaths: 4975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48748509
Linn18790299
Scott16444186
Black Hawk14499264
Woodbury13345201
Johnson1261465
Dubuque11935181
Dallas951284
Pottawattamie9439130
Story912541
Cerro Gordo485676
Warren483962
Webster479381
Clinton476876
Sioux465664
Marshall445168
Des Moines407453
Muscatine403784
Buena Vista402135
Wapello3639101
Plymouth358474
Jasper343863
Lee340443
Marion323460
Jones280253
Henry272733
Carroll260345
Bremer256352
Crawford241132
Boone230725
Washington230140
Benton221251
Mahaska206640
Jackson201837
Tama195663
Dickinson192737
Kossuth189251
Delaware180937
Clay177224
Fayette171226
Wright169428
Winneshiek168625
Buchanan168325
Hamilton166636
Harrison162767
Hardin161833
Cedar160520
Clayton156551
Butler155029
Page153617
Floyd144338
Poweshiek142827
Mills141820
Cherokee141234
Lyon140337
Hancock134925
Allamakee134338
Madison133113
Iowa133023
Grundy125530
Calhoun12549
Winnebago125330
Jefferson124731
Cass120046
Louisa118739
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115645
Union115629
Chickasaw115412
Sac114717
Emmet111937
Shelby111030
Humboldt109821
Unassigned10830
Franklin107019
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95116
Montgomery93232
Howard92620
Keokuk88028
Clarke87615
Monroe84726
Pocahontas79717
Ida79331
Monona73421
Davis72623
Adair71824
Greene7118
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5378
Decatur5266
Van Buren52416
Ringgold48015
Audubon4419
Wayne42721
Adams3113
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Mason City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Blowing and drifting snow continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/5

Image

Doctors advise against spring break travel

Image

Mayo doctors discuss COVID-19's effect on athletes

Image

MSHSL votes to proceed with winter sports postseason

Image

Mayo Clinic experts share lessons learned after one year battling COVID-19

Image

Tracking the latest road conditions

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

High winds and poor visibility on roadways

Image

Mayo expert: "social inequity kills people"

Image

How to prepare for sliding off the road

Community Events