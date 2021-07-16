Sota King son of Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah set to make debut

The big, dark horse is built downhill and built for speed. Seasoned horsemen and women love it when a horse with a higher back end lands in their barn because quite often they are fast. Three-year-old Sota King has that working for him, but he is also extremely tall with a well-formed conformation including large feet, muscular legs, and nearly perfect proportions.

None of Sota King's connections is remotely surprised that he's such a big, good-looking fellow. After all, his father is the first Triple Crown winner of the 21st Century, American Pharoah. Thirty-seven years passed between the time that Affirmed won the Triple Crown in 1978 and American Pharoah proved it could still be done in 2015.

On Sunday Pharoah's Minnesota-born son will start his first race at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Because Sota King is so big and still learning to use his big body, he is getting a later start than many racehorses. Still, horses that start late sometimes develop into world-beaters as did the famed mare Zenyatta.

Sota King was bred by Suzanne and Paul Hanifl of Suzanne Stables. The couple made a conscious decision to improve the breeding of Minnesota racehorses and have had their mare One More Strike covered by a veritable murderers row of fine stallions including American Pharoah, Justify (the most recent Triple Crown winner), and Uncle Mo.

"Because we're getting toward the end of our career," said Paul Hanifl when we interviewed him in late spring. "We're not young anymore and so we would just like to see a real good horse, a high-end graded stakes winner."

The Hanifls, though, are thinking about more than themselves. The couple is passionate about horse racing and would like to see better horses bred and running in Minnesota.

"We thought, well, let's get some pizazz in here," said Suzanne Hanifl. "And, get more people out to enjoy the sport."

Sota King is in the fifth race at Canterbury on Sunday, July 18th. He isn't the favorite but was listed on the morning line at 4-1.