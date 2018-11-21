Son to stand trial for the murder of his mother

AUSTIN, Minn. – A trial date has been set for a Mower County man accused of killing his mother.

Russell Allen Spoors, 35 of Austin, is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Susan Spoors. She called police on February 22 and told officers she was afraid her son might harm her. Police went to Susan Spoors’ home and after talking with her, say they arranged a place for her to stay.

Spoors, however, decided to remain at her home. A half-hour after she called police, officers were sent back to Susan Spoors home and found her bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen. Russell Spoors was there and police say he initially told them his mother stabbed herself, then later said he did it.

Susan Spoors was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she died. Authorities say she had been stabbed three times.

Russell Spoors is now scheduled to stand trial on April 8, 2019.

The stabbing of Susan Spoors happened just six days after her son was sentenced to two years of probation for attacking a member of an Austin ambulance crew that had been sent to his home in July 2017.