Son of Triple Crown winner born in Minnesota

The little foal was only three days old but seemed to already be aware of his potential. On the last Tuesday in May, he was already cantering beside his mother in a St. Michael paddock, still learning how to use his legs but able to bounce and accelerate too. His brilliant chestnut coat caught the morning spring sun and made him look like a glowing flame.

One need only pick up a program at Shakopee's Canterbury Park to realize that the quality of Minnesota-bred racehorses is improving. The pedigrees of the entrants over the Memorial Day weekend included some of the most famous, active Kentucky sires. Still, the fact that a chestnut colt sired by Triple Crown winner Justify was born in Minnesota last week represents a big step forward. A lot of fine horses have been foaled at Wind N Wood farm in St. Michael in recent years, but when owner David Dayon speaks about his new, unnamed charge, he grins from ear to ear.

"He's got a lot of positive things in his confirmation right now," he said as he watched the active colt prancing in the paddock with his mother, One More Strike. "But, he's just a baby. We've got to wait until he grows up a little bit more."

One More Strike is a six-figure winner at the track herself and has now made babies with a murderer's row of fine stallions. In addition to Justify, she's been covered by Triple Crown Champion American Pharoah, Preakness winner Bernardini and multiple grade one winner Uncle Mo.

One More Strike's owners Paul and Suzanne Hanifl are very clear about why they are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to match their mare with top suitors.

"We're getting toward the end of our career," Paul Hanifl said as he stood in the aisle at Wind n Wood's main barn. "We're not young anymore and so we would just like to see a real good horse, a high-end graded stakes winner."

"We thought, well, let's get some pizazz in here and get more people out to enjoy the sport," said Suzanne Hanifl with a smile.

The Hanifls used to stable their horses at Arlington Park in Chicago. Now that their children and grandchildren are all here in Minnesota, though, they moved here and made a conscious decision to improve the state of racing in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Racehorse Engagement Project has the same goal as the Hanifls. Joe Scurto, who runs the project, wants to see ever better horses competing for Minnesota purse money at Canterbury. He maintains a successful Minnesota racing industry impacts much more than the sport of kings.

"There was a study conducted a couple of years ago by the University of Minnesota that showed there's a 407 million dollar economic impact horse racing has directly on this state," Scurto said as he stood in Wind N Wood's paddock.

The weight of the investment the Hanifls are making in Minnesota horse racing could be felt very soon. One More Strike's three-year-old American Pharoah colt, Sota King, is expected to make his debut at Canterbury Park any day now.