Son discovers mother's fatal crash in Dodge County

Kasson woman failed to show up for work Monday.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A son discovers the fatal crash that killed his mother.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Lorie Alwes, 59 of Kasson, had not shown up for work at the Casey’s in Mantorville on Monday morning and had not been seen or heard all day. Her son, Matt Alwes, 35 of Kasson, had gone out looking for his mother along her normal route and found her vehicle in a ravine west of the intersection of County Road 15 and 265th Avenue.

Matt Alwes called 911 around 4:10 pm and deputies arrived to find the vehicle had gone west down the hillside and hit several trees before coming to a stop. Deputies say Lorie Alwes, the driver, was killed in the crash.

Investigators say there was no indication as to what caused the deadly crash.

Mayo One and the Mantorville Fire Department also responded to this crash.

