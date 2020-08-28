Son charged with father's murder in Goodhue County

STANTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A son has been accused of murdering his father.

Cole Sidney DeGroot, 21 of rural Cannon Falls, has been booked into the Goodhue County Jail on 2nd degree murder. The Sheriff’s Office says DeGroot shot and killed his father, Terry J. DeGroot, 55, on Thursday in Stanton Township. Investigators say the fatal shooting followed a disagreement.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cannon Falls Ambulance and Fire, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Goodhue County Attorney’s Office, and the Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.